FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 26.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,205.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $517,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

ABBV traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

