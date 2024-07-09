Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stake Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFRD. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Weatherford International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WFRD stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.50. 78,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,488. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

