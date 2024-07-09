Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,788 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,882. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $336.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.74 and a 200 day moving average of $294.68.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

