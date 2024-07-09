Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,862 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,360,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IFF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,961. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

