Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,668 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $12,992,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.3 %

SWK stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -117.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

