Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,162,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. 2,117,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,994. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

