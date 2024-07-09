Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. 98,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

