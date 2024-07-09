Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,307 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after buying an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after buying an additional 304,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

