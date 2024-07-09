Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $42,689,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $248.73. 94,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,572. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.22.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

