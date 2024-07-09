Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.3 %

LVS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 724,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.