Evercore ISI Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $8.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

NASDAQ HCAT remained flat at $6.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,098. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $367.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,279 shares of company stock worth $58,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $8,780,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 299,139 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

