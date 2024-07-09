Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/1/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/22/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $146.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,816. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,178,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.



