Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 902,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,592 shares of company stock worth $397,064 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

