Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. 78,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,783 shares of company stock worth $9,562,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 404,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

