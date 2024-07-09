Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Citigroup assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 79,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam Boehler acquired 277,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and have sold 45,457 shares worth $827,810. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.