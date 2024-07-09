Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

CAH traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,882. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

