Evercore ISI Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $39.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMH. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 115,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

