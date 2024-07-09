Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

HSIC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 157,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $215,998,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

