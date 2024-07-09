Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vista Gold (VGZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2024 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2024 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Vista Gold had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Vista Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VGZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 105,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.66. Vista Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. ( NYSE:VGZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

