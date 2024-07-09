IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $210.24. 178,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

