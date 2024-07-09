Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Moderna by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,908,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,792,000 after buying an additional 413,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,111,000 after purchasing an additional 70,368 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.22. 422,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,216. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,550 shares of company stock worth $54,521,870 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

