Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $31.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,805.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,516. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,878.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,874.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

