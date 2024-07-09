PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 729,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

