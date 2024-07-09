Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,999. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

