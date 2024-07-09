Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.45. 1,267,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.