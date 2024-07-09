Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 990 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $686,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $4,058,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $388.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,091. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

