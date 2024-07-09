Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 20.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AON by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AON by 28.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.71. 107,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.99 and a 200 day moving average of $301.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.