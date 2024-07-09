Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 118,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,264. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

