Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,194 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1,905.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 45,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 171,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

