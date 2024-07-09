Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,344 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 378,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,800. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

