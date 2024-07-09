Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after purchasing an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,301,000 after purchasing an additional 156,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.96. 145,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

