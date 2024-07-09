Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $113.62. 93,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,316. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

