Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,328 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 96,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,461. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

