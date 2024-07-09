Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,568 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 714,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 208,716 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,819. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

