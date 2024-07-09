Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HubSpot by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,983,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $13,421,594. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $17.69 on Tuesday, reaching $568.47. 109,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.26 and a 200-day moving average of $604.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

