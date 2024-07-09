Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,722,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $950.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,174. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $962.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $872.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.