Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 606,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

