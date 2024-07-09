Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

RHP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,802. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

