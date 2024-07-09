Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,808 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.22. 1,807,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,090,006. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of -396.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

