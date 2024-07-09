Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 178,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

