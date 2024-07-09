Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,044 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.25. 70,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

