Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.69. 145,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,653. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,211,937. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

