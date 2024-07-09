Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pool by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.08. The stock had a trading volume of 93,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.11 and its 200 day moving average is $374.25. Pool Co. has a one year low of $298.07 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

