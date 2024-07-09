Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.68. 310,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,167. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

