NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 593,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

