Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,731. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.