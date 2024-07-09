DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of DHT.UN stock traded up C$0.57 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.74. 82,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,175. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$10.21 and a one year high of C$17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

