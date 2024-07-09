Fundamental Research Analysts Give Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) a C$0.51 Price Target

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.51 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 251.72% from the company’s previous close.
Monument Mining Stock Performance
Monument Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.15. 10,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.10. Monument Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.20.
About Monument Mining
