Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.30.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.04. 8,512,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,504,090. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.3% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 26,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 817,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 156,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

