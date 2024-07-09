Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.79.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

About Rogers Communications

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.54. 313,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,215. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$48.67 and a 12-month high of C$64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.